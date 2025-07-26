Middle East Monitor
Qatari, Iranian foreign ministers discuss nuclear talks, Gaza developments

July 26, 2025 at 9:14 am

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) welcomes his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani ahead of their meeting in Tehran on November 20, 2024 [Photo by -STR/AFP via Getty Images]

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi on Friday discussed the latest developments in Iran’s nuclear negotiations, as well as the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, Anadolu reports.

Al Thani received a phone call from Abbas Araghchi, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Qatari prime minister affirmed that his country “continues its tireless efforts with its partners to return to the path of dialogue among all parties to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.”

The call comes amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught in Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, with US support. The genocidal war has left over 59,600 Palestinians killed, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

It also follows the conclusion of the second round of talks between Iran, the UK, France, and Germany regarding the nuclear file, held earlier on Friday in Istanbul. The session lasted about three and a half hours.

The three European states — known as the E3 and signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement — previously met in Istanbul on May 16.

All parties have agreed to maintain contact in parallel with the ongoing indirect negotiations between the US and Iran.

