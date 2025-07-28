Hamas official says Israel’s truce “claim” aims to deceive international public

A senior official in the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ali Baraka, said Sunday that Israel’s allegations of committing to a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza aims to deceive the international public opinion while it continues to commit massacres against the Palestinians in the besieged enclave, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, Baraka explained that the Israeli occupation soldiers have killed and wounded many hungry Palestinians on Sunday while waiting for humanitarian aid in several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Baraka stressed that Israel continues its genocidal war in Gaza including starvation of more than two million civilians enduring a cruel siege in Gaza.

He also reiterated the movement’s call for the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organisations to take immediate action to stop the Israeli ongoing massacres, break the unjust siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, urgently and permanently open the land crossings, and allow the unconditional entry of food, medical, and relief aid.

He also stressed that the world’s silence on the Israeli horrific crimes amounts to “tacit complicity in them,” warning that “history will not be merciful to those who collude or watch the Palestinians’ suffering including killing and starvation”.

OPINION: Israel’s threatening shadow over the region: From Gaza and Lebanon to Iran and Turkey