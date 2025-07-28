Middle East Monitor
Israel’s Netanyahu says minimum aid must be allowed into Gaza to achieve war goals

July 28, 2025 at 11:40 am

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at his office in Jerusalem on 16 February, 2025 [EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday evening that a minimum of aid must be allowed into the Gaza Strip to achieve war goals.

The Israeli prime minister made the remarks during a visit to Ramon Air Base, accompanied by Defence Minister Yisrael Katz and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar, according to a statement issued by his office.

“We will eliminate Hamas. To achieve this goal, as well as the release of our hostages, we are advancing in the fighting and conducting negotiations,” said Netanyahu according to a statement issued by his office. 

“Whatever path we choose, we will need to continue allowing minimal humanitarian supplies to enter. We have done this until now,” he added.

READ: Starvation kills 14 more Gazans, including 2 children, amid Israeli siege

While famine and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians, Netanyahu claimed “the UN is creating an excuse and a lie about the State of Israel. They say: ‘You are not allowing humanitarian supplies to enter.’ We are allowing it”. 

Netanyahu, who has an international arrest warrant for war crimes in Gaza, stated, “There are secure corridors. They have always existed, but today it’s official”. 

“We will continue to fight until we achieve all our war objectives – until complete victory”

Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza has killed and wounded more than 203,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women, in addition more than 9,000 missing, as well as hundreds of thousands of displaced persons and a famine that has claimed many lives.

READ: Hamas official says Israel’s truce “claim” aims to deceive international public

