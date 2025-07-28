Over 300 UN staff killed in Gaza since October 2023, UN rights chief says

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk announced on Sunday that more than 300 UN staff have been killed in Israeli military operations in Gaza since October 2023.

“According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than 200,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured since 7 October – some ten per cent of the entire population. And we can never forget that more than 300 of our own colleagues have been killed by Israel’s military action;” Türk said in a statement.

He added that more than one thousand people have been killed since the end of May as they tried to get food.

He noted that chaotic, militarised distribution centres run by the US-and Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are failing utterly to deliver humanitarian aid at the scope and scale needed.

He emphasised that the United Nations stands ready to provide the necessary support to the Palestinian people in their efforts to build their independent state, “while emphasising respect for human rights and achieving a just peace”.

