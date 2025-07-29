12 children among 36 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least 36 Palestinians, including 12 children, were killed and dozens of others injured in the latest Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip since early Tuesday, sources and witnesses said, Anadolu reports.

Four Palestinians were killed and 30 others injured in an Israeli strike targeting groups of civilians waiting for aid near a distribution center along the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

Separately, the Israeli army bombed several homes in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing 30 Palestinians, including 14 women and 12 children, medical sources told Anadolu.

A fetus was found after being blown from a mother’s womb in an explosion, witnesses said.

In Gaza City, a man and his wife were killed, and many others injured in an Israeli strike targeting an apartment near Haidar Roundabout.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to a severe hunger crisis.

In its latest report on Monday, Israeli human rights group B’Tselem declared Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.