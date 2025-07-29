Zaher Birawi to Al-Quds Al-Arabi: We will send dozens of ships to Gaza in the coming months

Zaher Birawi, the head of the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza and a founding member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, said that the coalition’s “small ships” have caused a “major shock” in the global conscience. He noted that several international organizations have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the coalition to send dozens of ships to Gaza in the coming months.

In a special statement to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Birawi said: “What happened with the Handala ship, when the occupation forces stormed it, took it to the port of Ashdod, and arrested the 21 activists on board, was expected. We have become accustomed to Israel’s crimes and its violations of international law.”

“What happened was an act of piracy carried out by the occupation forces in international waters.,” he added in his statements to the London-based newspaper.

“However, the problem does not lie with the occupying state, whose daily crimes against our Palestinian people we have become accustomed to, but rather with the countries sponsoring it, such as the United States and European countries, which continue to support the occupying state militarily, politically, and financially to cover up its crimes. Indeed, they are considered complicit in these crimes.”