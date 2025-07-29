Handala aid ship activists resist deportation, extend hunger strike in Israeli prisons

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza said on Monday evening that the activists from the Gaza-bound Handala aid ship, who are being held by the Israeli authorities, have refused to sign documents related to forced deportation and have decided to continue their open-ended hunger strike.

The committee reported that some activists were subjected to physical violence during their arrest. Female activists also complained about the poor conditions in detention, particularly the lack of ventilation and basic hygiene supplies.

According to the committee statement, a six-hour hearing session was held earlier to discuss the ongoing detention of 14 volunteers from the ship.

The committee confirmed that all 14 detainees rejected fast-track deportation procedures and refused to sign any pledges, stating that their mission was humanitarian and aimed at challenging the blockade and acts of genocide in Gaza.

US human rights defender Chris Smalls reported experiencing severe physical abuse by Israeli forces, the committee added.

Female detainees spoke of harsh detention conditions, including the lack of ventilation and inadequate sanitary items for women.

The committee said all the activists are still on hunger strike in protest against their forced detention and noted that some of them were pressured to waive their right to legal representation.