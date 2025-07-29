Israel must quickly improve situation in Gaza, says German chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday called on Israel to urgently improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, warning that initial steps are welcome but insufficient, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Merz confirmed that two German aircraft may begin airdropping humanitarian aid from Jordan into Gaza as early as Wednesday.

“Sending aid by air signals clearly that we are present and actively helping,” Merz said, underlining Germany’s commitment to alleviating civilian suffering in the Palestinian enclave.

He stressed that further progress is necessary to prevent a worsening crisis.

Merz also issued a strong warning against any further moves toward annexation of the occupied West Bank.

“There can be no further steps or actions toward annexation,” he said, referring to growing international concerns over Israel’s settlement expansion and potential territorial claims.

Merz added that recognition of a Palestinian state must be viewed as one of the final steps within the framework of a negotiated two-state solution.

He stressed that Germany remains firmly committed to this goal and is working with international partners to revive the peace process.

Merz also said that Berlin, Paris, and London are considering sending their foreign ministers to Israel in a joint diplomatic initiative aimed at encouraging de-escalation and advancing a political resolution to the conflict.

King Abdullah called on the international community “to take immediate and unified action to halt the alarming spread of famine and suffering among Gazans.”

“We must all work together to push for an end to the war and escalations in order to create a political horizon to pave the way for a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of a two-state solution,” Abdullah said in comments cited by a royal court statement.

He renewed calls for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and “unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance” across the enclave.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 147 people have died of starvation since October 2023 – when Israel started its relentless offensive – including 88 children.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to a severe hunger crisis.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory’s health care system.

