Keir Starmer says UK will recognize Palestine in September unless Israel takes ‘substantive steps’

The UK announced Tuesday that it would recognize Palestine in September unless Israel takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza,” Anadolu reports.

“I can confirm the UK will recognize the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

His remarks came during a news conference after an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, as more than 250 lawmakers signed a letter that demanded the government recognize Palestinian statehood.

Starmer noted that he has always said the UK will recognize Palestine “as a contribution to a proper peace process.”

He cited the two-state solution is “under threat” as the reason he confirmed his government would recognize Palestinian unless Israel meets the conditions, including allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid, “making clear that there will be no annexations in the West Bank,” and Tel Aviv committing to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.

Starmer stressed that Hamas must immediately release all of the hostages, sign a ceasefire, “disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.”

