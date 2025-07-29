Middle East Monitor
Putin to Netanyahu: Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected

July 29, 2025 at 1:50 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry General Assembly in Moscow, Russia, on March 18, 2025. [Kremlin Press Office – Anadolu Agency]

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed tensions in the Middle East with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement, Anadolu reported.

The Russian side reiterated its unwavering support for resolving the problems and conflicts arising in the region via exclusively peaceful means.

Putin emphasised the importance of supporting Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, addressing the need to reinforce the country’s internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all minorities.

The two sides also discussed the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, with Putin expressing his willingness to facilitate a negotiated solution regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

READ: Netanyahu suggests partial Gaza annexation to satisfy Smotrich and preserve coalition stability

