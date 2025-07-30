Arab states welcome UK decision to recognise Palestine, urge global action on 2-state solution

Arab countries welcomed on Wednesday plans by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to recognise the State of Palestine this September if Israel fails to take “substantive steps” toward ending the war in Gaza and advancing peace, Anadolu reports.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the UK declaration as “an important development that aligns with international legitimacy and relevant Security Council resolutions, contributing to the enhancement of opportunities for achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region.”

Doha stressed that the British move is consistent with the consensus of participants in a recent UN conference on the two-state solution, “on a roadmap aimed at increasing recognition of the Palestinian State.”

Doha affirmed that Starmer’s move “represents significant support for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, enabling them to exercise their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

It called on all countries that have not yet recognised the Palestinian state to take similar steps “that reflect their adherence to international law and support the historical and inalienable rights of the brotherly Palestinian people on their land.”

Kuwait called the British move a “pivotal step” that advances the Arab Peace Initiative and UN-backed efforts to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Arab Peace Initiative, proposed by Saudi Arabia and adopted by the Arab League in 2002, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories and a just solution to the Palestinian refugee issue in exchange for normalised relations with Arab states.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the UK move, reiterating its call for “serious steps by the international community to implement resolutions affirming the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders.”

In a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in New York, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa praised the UK’s position and emphasised the importance of recognition to preserve the two-state solution, which he said was under threat from Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the British announcement, calling it “a historic position which comes as a continuation of international momentum in the right direction to realise an independent and territorially contiguous Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

It described the UK move as “a pivotal step” toward establishing a lasting, just, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East and fulfils the aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state.

Cairo also urged the rest of the world to follow the example of France and the UK by recognising the Palestinian state, “in a manner that contributes to implementing the two-state solution and initiating a serious path toward restoring peace, security, and stability in the Middle East.”

France, along with 14 other Western nations, issued a joint appeal Wednesday calling for recognition of Palestine and a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a statement by the French Foreign Ministry.

Last year, Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia recognised Palestine, bringing the number of UN member states recognising Palestinian statehood to 148 out of 193 UN member states.

A UN conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, recognition of Palestine as a full UN member, and the transfer of control in Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under the principle of “one government, one law, one weapon.”

It also called for immediate humanitarian aid access, an end to hostilities, and reforms within the Palestinian Authority, including elections within a year and enhanced governance and security.

The conference came as the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,100 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.