Malta to recognise state of Palestine in September

Malta will recognise the state of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September, the country’s Prime Minister Robert Abela announced, Anadolu reports.

“Our country’s position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East,” Abela said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

Abela’s announcement came just hours after a similar declaration by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and days after France revealed its own plans for recognition.

Abela initially announced plans to recognise the state of Palestine in May, stating that it would occur during a UN conference on Palestine in June; however, the conference was later postponed.

