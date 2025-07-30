Middle East Monitor
Germany blocks EU effort to impose sanctions on Israel over Gaza

July 30, 2025 at 11:10 am

A general view of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on July 07, 2025. [Selen Valente Rasquinho – Anadolu Agency]

Germany and several other European countries are blocking a proposal to impose sanctions on Israel over its role in worsening the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, according to diplomats.

EU member states’ permanent representatives convened in Brussels but failed to reach a consensus to initiate the formal decision-making process.

Diplomats said countries, including Germany, called for more time and further analysis of the situation on the ground.

Some delegations also raised concerns that sanctions might harm essential dialogue with the Israeli authorities. 

Under EU rules, any proposal must be backed by at least 15 of the 27-member states, representing at least 65 per cent of the EU population, to proceed.

Germany and Italy are considered key players in the talks, while all other major European countries, along with several smaller ones, have shown openness to the idea of imposing sanctions.

READ: Israel in breach of EU Association Agreement, says European commissioner for Mediterranean

