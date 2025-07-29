Israel in breach of EU Association Agreement, says European commissioner for Mediterranean

Israel has violated Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, but EU member states have failed to reach consensus on suspending the deal, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said Monday, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to reporters after she meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, Suica said: “There was a review of Article 2 of the Israeli European Union Association Agreement, and it was evident that they breached the agreement, but member states were not aligned to suspend it.”

Article 2 specifies that the agreement is based on respect for human rights and democratic principles as an “essential element” of the partnership. A review of the agreement was announced by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, in May over Israel’s blockade of aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip.

Suica said that while all member states are united on the need for humanitarian aid to Gaza, there is no unanimity on political measures, including sanctions against violent illegal Israeli settlers.

“But for sanctions, we need unanimity, and this is always a problem within the European Union, our decision-making process is not a qualified majority,” she added.

The official criticized Israel for failing to fully implement the humanitarian access deal brokered by the EU weeks ago, saying the number of crossings opened is still insufficient.

“They opened four, five crossings, not enough. So they should make it much more propulsive. They can interrelate the flows easily,” she said.

Commenting on recent developments regarding France’s decision to recognize the state of Palestine, Suica said: “But there are also, I may say, rumors that some others will join. But I cannot tell more, because they speak for themselves. They are sovereign countries, so they decide on whether they will do it or not.”