Since June 2025, the Middle East has appeared more unstable than ever: Israel’s 12-day offensive on Iran, marked by relentless bombing of military and nuclear facilities, has brought the region to the brink of an unprecedented catastrophe. The operation—supported by US intelligence and logistics and involving direct American participation through B-2 bombers targeting Iran’s underground sites—has also exposed the true face of foreign policy under Trump’s second administration. The “America First” doctrine, with its populist appeal of focusing on domestic needs and avoiding costly foreign entanglements‍‌, has now been blatantly discredited. Unconditional support for Israel and direct involvement in this conflict not only betray Trump’s electoral promises but also expose the US to devastating regional and domestic consequences for abandoning that doctrine.

As the backbone of Trump’s second-term foreign and domestic policy, the “America First” doctrine emphasised prioritising American citizens’ domestic needs, reducing military expenditures abroad, and avoiding endless wars. Formulated in response to decades of costly US interventions in the Middle East, the doctrine was embraced by MAGA supporters as a pledge to redirect resources inward. Yet the US support for Israel’s attacks on Iran—particularly the direct role of B-2 bombers in targeting nuclear facilities such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—deeply undermines this doctrine, which was fundamentally rooted in a promise to avoid foreign wars. These actions have not only consumed vast military and financial resources, but also exposed the US to potential retaliation from Iran and its proxies. The hasty decision-making without explicit Congressional authorisation reinforces the perception that US foreign policy serves Israeli strategic aims more than its own national interests.

America’s unreserved support for Israel in this conflict reflects a long-standing pattern in which Israeli interests have taken precedence over domestic American concerns. Israel, aiming to weaken Iran as a regional power and derail its civilian nuclear program, launched extensive attacks on Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. While Israel claimed these strikes were necessary to prevent a nuclear threat, they contradicted US intelligence assessments affirming that Iran halted its weapons program in 2003. Nevertheless, the US not only endorsed these attacks but also facilitated them with logistical and intelligence support—and even participated directly in the bombing of underground facilities. These actions, which appear to serve Israel’s regime-change ambitions and strategic recalibration of the region, have delivered no tangible benefits to American citizens. Instead, billions of US taxpayer dollars have been funneled into a campaign that—at best—boosts Israel’s regional posture, and—at worst—amplifies instability.

One of the most prominent aspects of this conflict is the role of the US arms industry in exploiting it. Major weapons manufacturers, which have reaped enormous profits from selling advanced arms to Israel and other regional allies, stand to benefit from the continued turmoil in the Middle East. The bunker-busting bombs deployed by B-2 bombers—designed specifically to target Iran’s underground facilities—are examples of the high-cost technologies produced by these industries. These conflicts not only drive up demand for weapons but also serve as justification for expanding the US military budget, while domestic priorities such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure remain sidelined. This pattern reflects the deep influence of arms lobbies in American policymaking, which appear to have consistently played a key role in decisions to support Israel. This situation raises serious questions about whether US foreign policy truly serves national interests—or merely the financial interests of select groups. Domestically, US involvement in the 12-day war has created significant rifts within the MAGA base. This group, firmly committed to Trump’s pledge to avoid foreign interventions, sees the alliance with Israel in this conflict as a betrayal of the “America First” doctrine. Influential figures like Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson have openly criticized the policy, warning it weakens national unity. Public protests in cities like New York, calling for American non-intervention, reflect broad dissatisfaction with the decision. This internal rift has not only undermined Trump’s political credibility but has also jeopardized support from his core electorate ahead of the midterms. Additionally, the lack of Congressional approval for the strikes has triggered further criticism from lawmakers—especially Democrats—who argue that the attacks violate both domestic and international law. These divisions underscore the high political cost of abandoning the “America First” doctrine.

Regionally, U.S. participation in the 12-day war has only deepened Middle East instability. The attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites—especially through B-2 bombers—have not halted Iran’s nuclear program, but rather provoked more aggressive Iranian posturing. Iran’s threats of retaliation against US bases and proxies in the region have raised the specter of a broader conflict. America’s Gulf allies now find themselves in a precarious position—torn between their alliance with the US and the need to avoid Iran’s wrath. Meanwhile, the war has made life more difficult for Palestinians under occupation, triggering concern over increased Israeli repression of civilians. A new wave of urban violence, harsher restrictions in the West Bank, and intensified security crackdowns are all tangible consequences of this crisis. These developments have darkened the prospects for peace and driven the region into a renewed cycle of violence and disorder.

Iraq 2.0?

One of the most troubling aspects of the 12-day war is its resemblance to past US debacles in the Middle East—most notably the 2003 Iraq War. At that time, false claims about weapons of mass destruction justified a costly and fruitless invasion. In Iran’s case, American intelligence assessments confirming the absence of a weapons program have been effectively ignored. This raises the disturbing possibility of manipulated intelligence or disinformation being used to rationalise military intervention. Israel’s pressure on the US to enter this conflict—along with rash decisions made without proper Congressional consultation—signals a lack of coherent strategy in American foreign policy. This approach dangerously increases the chances of repeating past mistakes, squandering US resources and damaging its international credibility. Ignoring the lessons of history, such as the disastrous aftermath of the Iraq War, while relying on unverified claims about Iran, reveals a broken decision-making process that ultimately threatens US national interests.

America’s unconditional backing of Israel and direct participation in the 12-day war against Iran is a flagrant betrayal of the “America First” doctrine. This policy—diverting massive financial and military resources toward advancing Israeli aims—has yielded no clear benefit to American citizens. Instead, it has enriched the arms industry and reinforced Israeli regional supremacy. By ignoring domestic priorities and dragging the US into a conflict that contradicts its own intelligence assessments, the administration has surrendered US foreign policy to external pressures and defense lobby interests. At home, these actions have fractured the MAGA base and heightened the risk of political instability. Regionally, the escalation has inflamed tensions, provoked Iranian threats, and worsened the plight of Palestinians. This policy—rooted in neglect of historical lessons and dependence on questionable intelligence—has not only rendered the “America First” doctrine meaningless, but also placed the US on a perilous path that endangers national interests and global peace.

