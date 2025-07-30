Iranian MP sparks controversy over claiming spy camera was planted in Netanyahu’s residence

An Iranian lawmaker has caused a stir after claiming that Tehran managed to plant a spy camera inside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — a claim he described as reliable and confirmed, not just speculation.

Mojtaba Zarei, a member of Iran’s parliament, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “A camera from Iran had been installed overlooking Netanyahu’s residence; we’ve never been this close to him, suggesting an unprecedented security breach by Iranian intelligence.

He went on to warn that: “There’s no such thing as a hidden place in the Zionist gang’s compound,” implying that Iranian intelligence operatives are active inside Israel.

So far, there has been no official response from the Israeli government or its security agencies to confirm or deny the remarks.

The claim is widely seen as part of the ongoing psychological and propaganda battle between Iran and Israel.

