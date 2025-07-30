Israel at a crossroads: Warnings from within on war crimes and the cost of denial

Moral unravelling

“Israel is losing its soul,” warned Gideon Levy, whose columns in Haaretz have long served as moral indicators in Israeli discourse. He is not a lonely voice in the wilderness. His lament is echoed by his colleague, journalist and author Amira Hass, and by Haaretz’s editorial board, which cautioned, “A nation that refuses to reckon with its actions cannot expect to escape its consequences.” These are not hostile foreign indictments, but urgent appeals from within.

Levy’s words reveal more than anguish; they mark a shift in conscience. Hass warns of the “normalisation of collective punishment” and the gradual erosion of basic moral boundaries. Their critiques echo past examples: in apartheid South Africa, voices from within signaled the collapse of an evil state; in post-Vietnam America, suppressed truths sparked an internal reckoning. They warn that when violence is regarded as normal and impunity taken for granted, the influence of human values will diminish.

While external criticism often dominates headlines, this emotional rising chorus of warnings from inside Israel signals a profound concern for the future of the Jewish state. These internal voices, far from being adversarial, represent a patriotic plea for a course correction; the denial of accountability carries a devastating price, not just for the occupied, but also for the occupier.

Strategic fallout

Hass calls Israeli policy “unsustainable.” The facts speak for themselves. Punitive military practices, widespread civilian killings, and siege tactics have not quelled the Palestinian resistance—they have intensified it. Strategic backlash is no longer hypothetical. The United Nations, European countries, and International NGOs are reevaluating their stance and views of Israel, with enormous long-term consequences for Israel. Arms deals face growing scrutiny. Younger generations—within Israel and across the diaspora—are questioning allegiances once considered unshakable. Even allies are drawing lines: the language of “apartheid,” once confined to activist circles, now appears in mainstream legal discourse. Isolation isn’t looming; it’s underway. The cost of moral and strategic denial is measured in diplomatic erosion and the unravelling of national consensus. These new deep and permanent faultlines in Israeli body politics will have a severe negative impact on Israel in the years ahead.

Legal reckoning: The inescapable pursuit of justice

The warning from Haaretz hits hardest in the realm of law. Under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), disproportionate force and collective punishment can amount to war crimes. The ICC’s ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine further amplifies this legal exposure. Israel’s refusal to cooperate with international inquiries may delay accountability, but it cannot erase mounting evidence. Legal scholars, NGOs, and retired officials within Israel have begun sounding alarms: impunity not only threatens the occupied—it corrodes the occupier’s institutions.

The legal problems awaiting Israeli generals and politicians for their participation in actions construed as war crimes and potential genocide are multifaceted and will likely follow them for many years. This is not mere speculation but a consequence of a robust and increasingly assertive international legal framework and action.

Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon has accused Israel of committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, echoing the allegations by the International Criminal Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant.

One of the most direct manifestations of this threat comes in the form of “travel warnings” issued to Israeli soldiers and officials. The Israeli Foreign Ministry and military have issued warnings to numerous personnel, advising caution when traveling abroad due to potential arrests and indictment for war crimes. This indicates an official, albeit often unstated publicly, recognition within the Israeli establishment of the personal risk faced by individuals involved in the ongoing war in Gaza.

READ: Israel in breach of EU Association Agreement, says European commissioner for Mediterranean

Furthermore, internal warnings from the IDF’s legal advisors have highlighted the dangers of “improper conduct.” Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the Israeli military advocate general, has reportedly cautioned troops against unjustified use of force, destruction of civilian property, and looting in Gaza, stating that such actions could cross a “criminal threshold” and inflict “strategic damage” upon Israel. This serves as an internal acknowledgment of actions that could lead to legal repercussions for individuals.

The issuance of ICC arrest warrants for senior officials represents a watershed moment. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including “starvation as a method of warfare” and intentionally targeting civilians. This is a concrete and unprecedented warning of legal consequences for high-ranking officials, binding all 125 ICC member states to execute these warrants if the individuals enter their territory.

The pursuit of justice for such grave crimes is rarely immediate. International legal experts and human rights organizations consistently emphasize that investigations into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity can span decades. This implies that even if immediate arrests are not made, the specter of prosecution will haunt those involved for decades to come.

The incident in which a Netanyahu advisor warns Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), to drop the war crimes probe further underscores the gravity of the legal pressure. Reports of such threats implicitly acknowledge the significant impact of the ICC’s actions and the perceived threat they pose to Israeli leadership, confirming the existence of a serious and unwelcome legal challenge.

The ICC’s consistent affirmation of jurisdiction over Palestinian territories solidifies the legal pathway for prosecuting Israeli officials and soldiers at the court. Despite Israel’s challenges to its authority, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber has repeatedly asserted its jurisdiction over crimes committed in the Palestinian territories. The court views its mandate as clear and legitimate.

A patriotic plea

Major General Yair Golan, then Deputy Chief of Staff of the IDF, during a Holocaust Remembrance Day speech in May 2016, said: “If there is one thing that is scary in remembering the Holocaust, it is noticing horrific processes which developed in Europe—particularly in Germany—70, 80, and 90 years ago, and finding remnants of that here among us in the year 2016.” He continued with a call for introspection: “The Holocaust must lead us to deep soul-searching about the nature of man. It must lead us to fundamentally rethink how we, here and now, behave towards the other.”

These remarks sparked intense backlash from Israeli politicians, with some accusing Golan of undermining national morale. He later clarified that he did not intend to directly compare Israel to Nazi Germany, calling such a parallel “absurd and baseless”. Still, the original statement remains one of the most striking internal critiques ever voiced by a senior Israeli military figure.

Levy, Hass, and Haaretz are not distant critics. They are patriots concerned about the fate of Israel. Their words demand more than acknowledgement—they demand reckoning. They believe that justice begins not with condemnation from abroad, but with introspection at home. If Israel is to escape the consequences foretold by its voices, it must confront its actions with courage and clarity. Silence is no longer neutrality—it is complicity. The legal problems awaiting those involved in massacres and genocide are not abstract threats, but a tangible and enduring reality shaped by the principles of international justice and the unwavering commitment of those who seek accountability and justice. The choice, now, rests with Israel.

OPINION: Winners and losers of the 7 October War

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.