New poll shows US support for Israeli war in Gaza “declines”

A new poll found a significant decline in American adults’ support for the Israeli military’s aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The poll conducted by Gallup showed only 32 per cent of Americans support the Israeli military aggression in Gaza, while 60 per cent oppose them.

The new result is significantly lower than the first poll conducted in November 2023 when nearly half of Americans approved of the Israeli operation.

The poll was conducted between 7 and 21 July among 1,002 Americans, just as reports of famine in Gaza were drawing international criticism of Israel’s blockade on the entry of food and humanitarian aid since March 2025.

The new poll also found that half of American adults now have an unfavourable opinion of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, giving him his highest negative rating since Gallup included him in the poll in 1997.

Until December 2023, Americans had a more favourable than unfavourable view of Netanyahu, except for 1997, when he was less popular.

Netanyahu’s disapproval rating has nearly doubled since 2019, the last reading recorded before the current conflict erupted.

