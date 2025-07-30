US media criticised as Israeli forces detain, assault American activist Chris Smalls

The Israeli army stormed the Handala aid ship, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, last Saturday as it attempted to reach the Gaza Strip carrying aid for Palestinians facing severe hunger. All 21 activists on board, who were seen surrendering with their hands raised, were detained in a dramatic operation captured through videos and photographs by the coalition

Among those arrested was Chris Smalls, the American labour activist known for leading the successful effort to unionise Amazon workers in Staten Island in 2022. That same year, he was invited by former US President Joe Biden to the White House to discuss labour organising strategies.

Details that emerged on Monday revealed that Smalls was not only detained but also violently beaten by Israeli soldiers.

In a statement on Instagram, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said: “Upon arrival in Israeli custody, US human rights defender Chris Smalls was physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals. They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back.”

The absence of major coverage of the incident by US media outlets has raised questions among activists and observers.

