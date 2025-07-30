Saudi Arabia welcomes UK’s intention to recognise Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s declaration that the United Kingdom intends to recognise the State of Palestine and supports a two-state solution.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Kingdom reiterates its call upon the international community and peace-loving countries to take serious steps toward implementing international resolutions that affirm the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Starmer had earlier announced that Britain would make the move unless Israel took substantive steps to allow more aid to enter Gaza, made clear there will be no annexation of the West Bank and committed to a long-term peace process that delivers a “two-state solution” – a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel, according to Reuters.

He also stated that the right time to recognise Palestine is now, because it will have the greatest impact.

This development comes following the opening of the “International Conference on the Peaceful Resolution of the Palestinian Issue and Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” which began on Monday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, under joint Saudi-French leadership.

