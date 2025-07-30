UK, Palestinian officials discuss practical steps towards recognising State of Palestine

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa met on Tuesday with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss “practical steps towards recognising the State of Palestine,” expressing his appreciation for the UK’s position in this regard.

The meeting took place at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the UN High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. The conference began on Monday and is set to conclude on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry shared with Anadolu Agency.

The statement noted that Mustafa and Lammy discussed “taking practical, time-bound steps towards recognising the State of Palestine and establishing it on the ground, as well as coordinating joint efforts to gain broader international recognition of Palestine.” They also addressed several topics of mutual concern.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced the adoption of a final document at the two-state solution conference, describing it as “a comprehensive and implementable framework.” However, no further details of the document were provided.

