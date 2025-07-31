200 German celebrities, journalists call on chancellor to take tougher stance on Israel

More than 200 prominent German celebrities and journalists on Thursday urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to stop arms deliveries to Israel and to impose further sanctions on Tel Aviv over its deadly military campaign in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

In an open letter, the group pointed to the suffering of children in the Gaza Strip and stressed: “We, too, condemn the horrific crimes of Hamas in the strongest possible terms. But no crime legitimizes the collective punishment of millions of innocent people in the most brutal way.”

The letter added that in the Gaza Strip, children who are not part of the war yet bear its burden are starving and dying.

“More than 17,000 have already been killed. Hundreds of thousands are injured, traumatized, displaced, and starving.

The signatories – including actors Liv Lisa Fries (Babylon Berlin), Katharina Thalbach (Miss Merkel), and Benno Furmann (North Face) – acknowledged Merz’s criticism of the Israeli government in recent days. However, they urged the chancellor to take further steps, including halting all German arms exports to Israel, supporting the suspension of the EU Association Agreement with Israel, and demanding an immediate ceasefire and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

READ: Germany’s Merz says what’s happening in Gaza is ‘unacceptable’

“These steps are deeply aligned with European values and would make it unmistakably clear to the Israeli government that even its closest allies can no longer tolerate the suffering and that words are no longer enough,” the open letter said.

On Monday, Merz said his government is considering stepping up pressure on Israel over the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The German government “reserves the right” to take concrete measures to increase pressure on Israel to improve “the catastrophic situation” in the Gaza Strip, he said.

He added that the Security Cabinet had not yet made any decisions on the matter but had discussed options.

“We reserve the right, however, to take such steps,” he stressed.

READ: Finland’s president signals readiness to recognize Palestinian state