0 Comments
Funeral held for over 100 Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza
July 31, 2025 at 9:45 am
Related Posts
Trending
- Article In protest over Gaza, Brazil withdraws from International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
- News Iranian MP sparks controversy over claiming spy camera was planted in Netanyahu’s residence
- News Israeli court releases illegal settler charged with killing contributor to Oscar-winning West Bank film
- News Arab states urge Hamas to step aside for peace plan long rejected by Israel
- News Germany blocks EU effort to impose sanctions on Israel over Gaza
- News Israeli officers admit spoiling aid from 1,000 trucks at southern Gaza’s Kerem Shalom crossing
- News Israel ‘racing to wipe out Gaza, eliminate its people’: Heritage minister
- News Canada to recognise Palestinian state at United Nations
- Blog “Not a single ton:” Colombian President orders navy to ban coal shipments to Israel
- News Global Alliance for Palestine launches in London, vows to transform global solidarity into coordinated action