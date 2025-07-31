Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israeli army kills 51 starving Palestinians in Gaza in 3 hours, says government office

July 31, 2025 at 1:26 pm

Family members mourn near the body of a Palestinian at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat Camp, Gaza on July 31, 2025. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

Family members mourn near the body of a Palestinian at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat Camp, Gaza on July 31, 2025. [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Wednesday that the Israeli army committed a “bloody massacre” against civilians in the north of the Strip, killing 51 Palestinians and injuring 648 others within just three hours.

According to the statement, the victims were targeted while trying to reach food aid delivered by trucks coming from the Zikim area in the north. They were fired on in the Al-Sudaniya area, amid what the office described as a catastrophic famine caused by months of Israeli-imposed siege.

The statement added that “112 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday, but most were looted due to the ongoing security chaos, which the occupation deliberately maintains. This is part of a systematic policy of engineered chaos and starvation aimed at disrupting aid distribution and denying civilians access to basic supplies.”

It concluded: “This massacre, and others like it, show that the occupation is using hunger as a weapon of war, deliberately targeting civilians in search of food in clear violation of all international and humanitarian laws.”

At Gaza’s dystopian gates: Loss of Arab purpose

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending