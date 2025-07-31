Israeli army kills 51 starving Palestinians in Gaza in 3 hours, says government office

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Wednesday that the Israeli army committed a “bloody massacre” against civilians in the north of the Strip, killing 51 Palestinians and injuring 648 others within just three hours.

According to the statement, the victims were targeted while trying to reach food aid delivered by trucks coming from the Zikim area in the north. They were fired on in the Al-Sudaniya area, amid what the office described as a catastrophic famine caused by months of Israeli-imposed siege.

The statement added that “112 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday, but most were looted due to the ongoing security chaos, which the occupation deliberately maintains. This is part of a systematic policy of engineered chaos and starvation aimed at disrupting aid distribution and denying civilians access to basic supplies.”

It concluded: “This massacre, and others like it, show that the occupation is using hunger as a weapon of war, deliberately targeting civilians in search of food in clear violation of all international and humanitarian laws.”

