Rubio, Egyptian foreign minister discuss Gaza, Sudan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional security and efforts to promote stability in the Middle East, the State Department said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

During the meeting Wednesday at the State Department, Rubio thanked Abdelatty for “Egypt’s steadfast support in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas,” according to the State Department readout.

“Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Abdelatty also discussed the necessity of a transition to civilian governance in Sudan,” it added.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry wrote on X that the productive meeting covered strengthening the strategic partnership, key regional crises and Egypt’s water security.

The meeting comes amid growing alarm from humanitarian agencies about mass starvation in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians have been enduring a blockade on food and aid.

Israel continues a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

