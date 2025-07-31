UN investigator says US sanctions seriously impact her life

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese said the sanctions recently imposed on her by the administration of US President Donald Trump will have serious repercussions on her life and work.

Albanese is a member of a group of experts selected by the 47-member UN Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, is tasked with investigating human rights violations in the Palestinian territories.

She has been explicit in describing Israel’s war in Gaza as “genocide” committed against Palestinians.

Both Israel and the United States have categorically denied the accusation.

Washington described Albanese’s statements as “part of a campaign of political and economic warfare” against the United States and Israel.

Earlier this month, the US imposed sanctions on her, following a failed US pressure campaign to force the UN to remove her from her post.

“It’s very serious to be on a list of people sanctioned by the United States,” Albanese told The Associated Press in Rome on Tuesday, adding that individuals subject to US sanctions cannot conduct any financial transactions or obtain credit cards from US banks.

“When sanctions are used for political purposes, they are harmful and dangerous,” she added.