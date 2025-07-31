Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UN investigator says US sanctions seriously impact her life

July 31, 2025 at 11:15 am

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese attends a press conference at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome, Italy, on July 29, 2025. [Riccardo De Luca - Anadolu Agency]

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese attends a press conference at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome, Italy, on July 29, 2025. [Riccardo De Luca – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese said the sanctions recently imposed on her by the administration of US President Donald Trump will have serious repercussions on her life and work.

Albanese is a member of a group of experts selected by the 47-member UN Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, is tasked with investigating human rights violations in the Palestinian territories.

She has been explicit in describing Israel’s war in Gaza as “genocide” committed against Palestinians.

Both Israel and the United States have categorically denied the accusation.

Washington described Albanese’s statements as “part of a campaign of political and economic warfare” against the United States and Israel.

Earlier this month, the US imposed sanctions on her, following a failed US pressure campaign to force the UN to remove her from her post.

“It’s very serious to be on a list of people sanctioned by the United States,” Albanese told The Associated Press in Rome on Tuesday, adding that individuals subject to US sanctions cannot conduct any financial transactions or obtain credit cards from US banks.

“When sanctions are used for political purposes, they are harmful and dangerous,” she added.

READ: UN official compares Israeli actions in Gaza to Nazi crimes

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending