US senator proposes amendment to block transfer of Qatari gifted jet to Trump

US Sen. Chris Murphy introduced an amendment Thursday to a bill that would prevent a luxury jet gifted to President Donald Trump by Qatar from being transferred to the Trump Presidential Library after he leaves office, Anadolu reports.

“President Trump has already corrupted our foreign policy by accepting a $400 million luxury jet from a foreign government, and now he’s asking taxpayers to foot a $1 billion bill to refurbish that jet before he takes it with him for his own personal use.

“It’s so plainly corrupt and Republicans in Congress should join with Democrats to stop it,” Murphy said in a statement.

The US finalized an agreement with Qatar for the transfer of the Boeing 747 aircraft from the Gulf country to the Pentagon that is intended for future use as Air Force One, according to media reports.

READ: Trump’s special envoy to enter Gaza on Friday to inspect food distribution sites: White House

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed the deal July 7, according to a copy of the memorandum of understanding.

Reports said the plane is an “unconditional donation” and the US will not be paying for it.

During his visit to the Middle East in May, Trump said he accepted the plane, noting, “Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country.”

The gift is estimated to cost $400 million, and has raised questions of ethics and legality from Republicans and Democrats.

READ: Trump touts investments worth $10 trillion from his Mideast tour