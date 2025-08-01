British Singer: Jesus cursed those who harm children

British singer Yusuf Islam has strongly criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza, denouncing the use of starvation as a tactic and stating, “Those who harm children are cursed by Jesus.”

In a post on X on Thursday, he made his remark, attaching a photo taken last week by Anadolu Agency photographer Ali Jadallah. The image shows two-year-old Yazan Abu Foull, who is suffering from malnutrition in Gaza.

Yusuf Islam, born on 21 July 1948, is a British singer and songwriter who converted to Islam in 1977. He was formerly known as Cat Stevens.

On Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that the number of Palestinians who have died from famine and malnutrition has risen to 154, including 89 children, since the war began on 7 October 2023.

Hundreds more are feared to face the same fate as the Israeli blockade continues.

Last week, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that “The hunger crisis in Gaza has reached new and astonishing levels of desperation,” due to the ongoing Israeli blockade on the Palestinian enclave, “with a third of the population not eating for multiple days in a row.”

Despite hundreds of aid trucks waiting at Gaza’s entrances, Israel continues to block their entry or control their distribution without UN supervision.

READ: UK, Palestinian officials discuss practical steps towards recognising State of Palestine