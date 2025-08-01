Middle East Monitor
French FM slams US- Israel aid distribution system in Gaza as “scandalous”

August 1, 2025 at 8:58 am

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on July 30, 2025. [Mustafa Yalçın - Anadolu Agency]

French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot slammed on Thursday a US and Israel-backed aid distribution system in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying it had generated a “bloodbath” and had to cease activity.

“I want to call for the cessation of the activities of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the militarised distribution of humanitarian aid that has generated a bloodbath in distribution lines in Gaza, which is a scandal, which is shameful, and has to stop,” Barrot told reporters after meeting his Cyprus counterpart in Nicosia.

The Palestinian Civil Defence in the Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday the killing of at least 30 Palestinians and the wounding of more than 300 others by Israeli gunfire while waiting for humanitarian aid trucks to arrive north of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian ministry of health in the Gaza Strip announced Thursday that the death toll from starvation in Gaza has risen to 159, with two new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, including a child.

According to the ministry’s data, 90 children are among the dead, at a time when food and medical supplies remain severely limited due to the continued closure of crossings and the denial of aid entry.

READ: Sweden joins Netherlands in calling on EU to suspend trade partnership with Israel

