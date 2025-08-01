Hamas ready to resume negotiations once aid reaches those in need

Hamas confirmed on Thursday its readiness to immediately resume ceasefire negotiations if humanitarian aid is delivered to those in need across the Gaza Strip and the worsening humanitarian crisis is addressed.

The group warned that continuing talks amid widespread famine undermines their political and humanitarian purpose.

In a statement, Hamas said: “The movement confirms its readiness to immediately return to negotiations once aid is delivered to those in need and the humanitarian crisis and famine in Gaza are ended.”

Hamas stressed that “negotiations lose their meaning and effectiveness while people in Gaza are starving — especially after the criminal Zionist occupation withdrew from the talks last week without justification, at a time when we were close to reaching an agreement.”

The movement also called on the international community and all relevant parties “to act urgently to stop this mass slaughter being committed by the enemy in Gaza, to deliver food supplies immediately to our people across all areas of the Strip without restriction, and to ensure their protection.”

