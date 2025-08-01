Israel evacuates its diplomats, families from UAE over urgent threat warning

The Israeli Foreign Ministry ordered on Thursday evening the immediate evacuation of most of its diplomats and their families from its missions in the United Arab Emirates, following what has been described as a “serious” security warning, according to Hebrew media sources.

In an unexpected move that highlights growing threats to Israelis abroad, the evacuation order included staff from the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai, along with their family members. Ambassador Yossi Shelly is expected to be the last to leave the country.

The ministry declined to give further details, stating only: “The ministry does not comment on security instructions issued to its staff.”

This action comes shortly after Israel’s National Security Council tightened its travel warning to the UAE, warning of possible attacks targeting Israeli and Jewish individuals, particularly during religious occasions and holidays.

In a statement, the council said: “The updated warning is based on intelligence suggesting that Iran, along with groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and global jihadist organisations, are stepping up efforts to target Israeli interests.”

The council added that there is growing motivation among these actors to retaliate following the recent war with Iran, in addition to a rise in anti-Israel incitement since the start of the current war on Gaza, known in Israel as Operation Iron Swords.

Israel is currently carrying out a systematic starvation campaign against Gaza’s population, with disturbing images from the territory sparking unprecedented global outrage and sharp criticism of Israel’s actions.

The National Security Council issued several recommendations for Israelis currently in the UAE. It urged them to remain highly alert, avoid wearing clothing with Hebrew writing, religious symbols, or anything related to Israel, and refrain from attending public gatherings or visiting Jewish or Israeli institutions.

