Germany warns Israel of “diplomatic isolation” over Gaza humanitarian crisis

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Israel is becoming increasingly isolated diplomatically due to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and mounting international moves to recognise a Palestinian state.

In a statement on Thursday, before heading to Israel, Wadephul said the recent UN conference on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – boycotted by the US and Israel – showed that “Israel is finding itself increasingly in the minority”.

On Wednesday, 15 Western countries, including France, issued a collective call to recognize the State of Palestine and to cease fire in the Gaza Strip.

