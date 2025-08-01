Middle East Monitor
Germany warns Israel of “diplomatic isolation” over Gaza humanitarian crisis

August 1, 2025 at 9:12 am

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul gives a speech in Brussels, Belgium on May 20, 2025. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul gives a speech in Brussels, Belgium on May 20, 2025. [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Israel is becoming increasingly isolated diplomatically due to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and mounting international moves to recognise a Palestinian state.

In a statement on Thursday, before heading to Israel, Wadephul said the recent UN conference on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – boycotted by the US and Israel – showed that “Israel is finding itself increasingly in the minority”. 

On Wednesday, 15 Western countries, including France, issued a collective call to recognize the State of Palestine and to cease fire in the Gaza Strip.

