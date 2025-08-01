Middle East Monitor
Slovenia bans arms trade with Israel, becoming first in Europe to do so

August 1, 2025 at 12:40 pm

Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob arrives at European Council on June 26, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. [Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images]

Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob arrives at European Council on June 26, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. [Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images]

Slovenia announced on Thursday evening that it has become the first European country to ban the import, export, and transit of weapons and military equipment to and from Israel.

A statement from the office of Prime Minister Robert Golob confirmed the decision, which he initiated during a cabinet meeting earlier the same day.

Under the new decision, all weapons and military equipment sent from Slovenia to Israel, imported from it, or transported through Slovenian territory will be prohibited.

This move comes amid growing criticism of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the European Union’s failure to take meaningful action regarding Israel.

The statement added, “Due to internal disagreements and disunity, the European Union is currently unable to fulfil this task.”

Earlier on Thursday, Slovenia’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest the severe humanitarian disaster caused by restricting the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a post on its official account on X, the ministry said it had summoned Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to Ljubljana “to convey a protest regarding the unbearable humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza due to the restriction of access to urgent humanitarian aid.” 

It called on Israel to immediately end the killing and starvation of civilians.

READ: Sweden joins Netherlands in calling on EU to suspend trade partnership with Israel

