Turkiye, Italy, and Libya hold cooperation summit in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul as part of a cooperation summit of Turkiye, Italy and Libya, Anadolu reports.

Erdogan welcomed Meloni and Dbeibeh with separate official ceremonies at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office.

The closed-door meetings were attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief adviser to Erdogan.

READ: Turkish President vows to increase pressure on Israel to prevent humanitarian disaster in Gaza