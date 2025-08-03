EU commissioner calls on Israel to end Gaza starvation

The European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib on Sunday called on Israel to end its starvation policy in Gaza, where deaths from malnutrition have risen in recent days, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I call on Israel to end its starvation of Gaza & to allow for an effective delivery of humanitarian aid at scale,” Lahbib said on X.

She said the scale of human suffering in Gaza is “shattering,” and also urged the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. “Humanity must prevail,” she added.

The Israeli army has killed more than 60,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

About 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks and around 250 were taken captive. Fifty hostages still remain in the territory, and at least 20 of them are believed to be alive.

