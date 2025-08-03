Middle East Monitor
WHO delivers 24 truckloads of medical aid to Gaza

August 3, 2025 at 4:45 pm

A limited number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip are allowed to pass through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt on July 29, 2025 in Rafah, Gaza. [Ahmed Sayed – Anadolu Agency]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 24 trucks carrying vital medical supplies to Gaza since Friday, the agency’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The shipments include essential medicines, trauma and surgical equipment, treatments for non-communicable diseases, and laboratory and water testing supplies, according to Tedros.

“These items will be transported to health facilities and health partners in the coming days,” he said in a statement on X.

He expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its contribution to the latest aid delivery.

Tedros also renewed calls for the facilitation of a sustained, uninterrupted, and expanded flow of humanitarian health aid into the besieged enclave.

“We urge for the continued facilitation of a sustained, uninterrupted and scaled-up flow of health aid. Lives across Gaza depend on it,” he said.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has killed more than 60,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has destroyed the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to deaths from hunger and starvation.

