Germany says Israeli blockade causing famine in Gaza

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Sunday that Israel’s de facto blockade of Gaza is causing famine and leading to civilian deaths, Anadolu reports.

“We have long observed that Israel’s de facto blockade of the Gaza Strip is causing famine, leading to people dying, suffering, and being left without water,” Wadephul told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk following his recent visit to Israel and Palestine.

Wadephul said he delivered a clear message during meetings with Israeli officials that the humanitarian situation in Gaza must “fundamentally change.”

“I hope that message has been heard. I have the impression that it has,” he said.

The minister warned that Israel risked isolating itself amid growing global concern over its conduct in Gaza.

“Germany must not allow that to happen. We must also help Israel avoid falling into such a situation,” he said, noting that Berlin has continued to advise and support Israel “through this difficult decision-making process.”

READ: Germany warns Israel of “diplomatic isolation” over Gaza humanitarian crisis

Wadephul also acknowledged that Germany remains one of the few countries not to recognize Palestine.

“This is something we must also acknowledge,” he said.

He cautioned that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis is pushing more countries to unilaterally recognize Palestine while “disregarding Israel’s interests.”

“This concerns us — and it should also concern Israel. We are trying to offer advice, open their eyes, and work so that Israel is in a better position than it has been so far,” he said.

Wadephul called for the return of international aid groups to Gaza, including the United Nations, UN agencies, the International Red Cross, and religious charities, saying: “If granted access, these organizations could do their jobs.”

Asked when such access should begin, he replied: “This could start tomorrow — and, in fact, it’s already improving. As a result of my meetings with the Israeli government this week, significantly more trucks entered Gaza compared to last week.”

Still, Wadephul stressed that aid levels remain far below what is needed and said Germany will continue to monitor the situation closely.

During his July 31–Aug. 1 trip, Wadephul met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He also visited al-Taybeh, near Ramallah, and held talks with humanitarian groups operating in the region.