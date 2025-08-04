Middle East Monitor
‘Breathe and Draw’: An initiative for children and young girls to express themselves during war

Two young artists from Gaza share the stories behind their powerful paintings, expressing loss, resilience, and daily life under war.

August 4, 2025 at 1:19 pm

Young artists from Gaza use painting to express the pain, loss and resilience of growing up under war, on 4 August 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Young artists from Gaza use painting to express the pain, loss and resilience of growing up under war, on 4 August 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Young artists from Gaza use painting to express the pain, loss and resilience of growing up under war, on 4 August 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Young artists from Gaza use painting to express the pain, loss and resilience of growing up under war, on 4 August 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Young artists from Gaza use painting to express the pain, loss and resilience of growing up under war, on 4 August 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Young artists from Gaza use painting to express the pain, loss and resilience of growing up under war, on 4 August 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

