EU commissioner urges Israel to end starvation policy in Gaza

August 4, 2025 at 12:49 pm

A child tries to collect flour on ground as Palestinians, struggling with hunger, receive limited amount of flour at humanitarian aid distribution point at Zikim border crossing in Gaza on August 1, 2025. [Anas Zeyad Fteha - Anadolu Agency]

A child tries to collect flour on ground as Palestinians, struggling with hunger, receive limited amount of flour at humanitarian aid distribution point at Zikim border crossing in Gaza on August 1, 2025. [Anas Zeyad Fteha – Anadolu Agency]

The European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, on Sunday called on the Israeli occupation authorities to stop using starvation as a weapon against civilians in the Gaza Strip and to allow wide and effective access to humanitarian aid.

In a post on her X account, Lahbib described the humanitarian suffering in Gaza as “shattering.”

She emphasised that the continued denial of food and medicine to the population constitutes a serious violation of humanitarian principles.

The EU commissioner stressed the importance of adhering to humanitarian principles in responding to the crisis, stating: “Humanity must prevail.”

She called on Israel to “end its starvation of Gaza and to allow for an effective delivery of humanitarian aid at scale.”

Israel’s military offensive on Gaza, ongoing with full US support since October 2023, has resulted in approximately 208,000 Palestinians being killed or injured — most of them women and children. Over 9,000 people remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced, with many reportedly dying from famine.

READ: 6 more die of Israel-induced starvation in Gaza, taking death toll to 175

