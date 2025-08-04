Kuwaiti finance minister resigns

Kuwaiti Finance Minister Noora al-Fassam resigned from her post, the state news agency KUNA reported on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree accepting her resignation and appointed Electricity Minister Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem as an interim replacement.

KUNA, however, did not specify reasons for her departure.

Fassam was appointed in August 2024 during the first Cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Her appointment followed the swearing-in of the current 14-member government in May 2024.

This government was the second formed during the reign of Emir Meshal and the first following his suspension of parts of the constitution and dissolution of the National Assembly in May 2025.

Kuwait held parliamentary elections in April 2024 – the first under the new emir, who became head of state in December 2023 – after which the previous Cabinet, led by Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, resigned in accordance with constitutional protocol.

The emir then appointed Ahmad Abdullah as the new prime minister on April 15 and tasked him with forming a government. However, the political stalemate continued until the emir dissolved parliament and suspended parts of the constitution.

