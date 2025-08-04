Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns

August 4, 2025 at 7:10 pm

Kuwaiti members of palriament attend the opening ceremony of the 17th parliamentary term at the National Assembly in Kuwait City on June 20, 2023. [Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]

Kuwaiti members of palriament attend the opening ceremony of the 17th parliamentary term at the National Assembly in Kuwait City on June 20, 2023. [Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]

Kuwaiti Finance Minister Noora al-Fassam resigned from her post, the state news agency KUNA reported on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree accepting her resignation and appointed Electricity Minister Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem as an interim replacement.

KUNA, however, did not specify reasons for her departure.

Fassam was appointed in August 2024 during the first Cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Her appointment followed the swearing-in of the current 14-member government in May 2024.

This government was the second formed during the reign of Emir Meshal and the first following his suspension of parts of the constitution and dissolution of the National Assembly in May 2025.

Kuwait held parliamentary elections in April 2024 – the first under the new emir, who became head of state in December 2023 – after which the previous Cabinet, led by Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, resigned in accordance with constitutional protocol.

The emir then appointed Ahmad Abdullah as the new prime minister on April 15 and tasked him with forming a government. However, the political stalemate continued until the emir dissolved parliament and suspended parts of the constitution.

OPINION: Mubarak endorsed American and British plan to humiliate Saddam in Kuwait, predicting his regime’s fall, British documents reveal

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending