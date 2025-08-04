UN: 96% of Gaza households face water insecurity

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned of the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, where 96 per cent of households face water insecurity and are unable to safely access water for daily use.

OCHA said in an update posted on its X account on Sunday that the famine scenario is looming over the Strip with a near-complete collapse of the water and sanitation systems.

OCHA added that 90 per cent of the population reported worsened drinking water availability amid a destroyed infrastructure and a depletion of basic resources, which increases the likelihood of disease outbreaks and malnutrition.

The UN agency added that 75 per cent of the Strip’s population “face toilet access issues,” which further worsens the growing humanitarian crisis.

OCHA’s warnings come amid a continued blockade and a deterioration in life conditions, and as international aid agencies call for urgent intervention to secure basic needs for Gaza’s population.