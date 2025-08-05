France, Australia, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to 2-state solution to Middle Eastern crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the two-state solution to end the conflict between Palestine and Israel following talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his counterpart from New Zealand Christopher Luxon, Anadolu reports.

“With Australia and New Zealand, we share the same commitment to achieving the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas, the massive and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and the implementation of a political solution based on two States, living side by side in peace and security,” Macron wrote on X.

They reassured that they are working together to achieve these goals in preparation for the Conference on the Two-State Solution, which will be held in New York during the UN General Assembly in September.

Macron also welcomed their participation in the joint declaration of 15 countries, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and a renewed international push for a two-state solution.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 61,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

