Perpetuating genocide in Gaza

Europe’s reaction to the video released by Hamas showing two Israeli hostages also under the effects of starvation – Israel’s own policy – was the most contradictory so far. Expressing horror at the footage, EU diplomats then stated that they have not yet agreed on a partial suspension of Israel’s participation in the Horizon Europe research programme. Not even Israel’s starvation policy affecting Israelis was enough for the EU to alter its tone. Which means that, in complete accordance with Netanyahu, the Israeli hostages lose all significance when considering the bigger picture – complete colonisation of Gaza.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas described the footage as “appalling and exposing the barbarity of Hamas.” French President Emmanuel Macron stated, “The absolute priority for France is the immediate release of all the hostages.” UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, “Images of hostages being paraded for propaganda are sickening.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gave absolute cover and impunity for Israel. “Israel will not reciprocate Hamas’ cynicism and must continue to provide humanitarian aid,” he declared.

Has Merz not seen the consequences of Israel’s starvation policy on Palestinians? The same goes for all the EU leaders forming elaborate sentences and resorting to synonyms to make their message heard. The resonance, however, remains limited to the same echelons, because all over the world, people are not buying the Western narrative.

There is enough cynicism in Israel’s begrudgingly allowing more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, just as much as in Israel banning UNRWA and installing a mercenary group masquerading as a humanitarian entity. Food in genocide means murder – either through provision or the withholding of it. Air drops are also dangerous – previous attempts already killed several Palestinians. Humanitarian aid has been weaponised by Israel. Indeed, human rights have been weaponised by Israel and normalised by the West that it will be difficult to gain even a semblance of what rights look like even after the genocide. The absurdity of clinging to the Hamas narrative to justify a policy of starvation that is killing Palestinians, and Israeli hostages, will seriously hamper the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 2 to eliminate hunger by 2030. How will the UN explain its role in derailing this goal in Gaza? Or will Gaza be completely eliminated by 2030 and, as a result, the UN will not have to answer for its role in aiding and abetting genocide?

While the EU might, on the surface, be seen as having nothing derail its plans – identical to those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – allegedly to eliminate Hamas, the truth is that the Europe has allowed Israel to violate international law to shred to lead to complete colonisation of Gaza. If Hamas was truly the problem, neither Netanyahu nor the EU would have sacrificed the lives of Israeli hostages during a genocidal campaign. No matter what the EU states, there is no priority to save the Israeli hostages; they only have priority for propaganda purposes and serve as cover for the thousands of Palestinians murdered in Israel’s latest colonial phase. Starvation in genocide, led by a colonial power and supported by former colonial powers, must always be linked to the land.

