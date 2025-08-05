Gaza death toll from Israeli war surpasses 61,000, including 188 from hunger

At least 61,020 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, including 188 who have died from hunger, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 87 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 644 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 150,671 in the Israeli onslaught.

The ministry also said that eight more people died from starvation and malnutrition over the past day, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 188, including 94 children.

It also noted that 52 Palestinians were killed and 352 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the past day, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,568, with over 11,230 others wounded since May 27.

‏On Friday, UNICEF warned that children in Gaza are dying at an “unprecedented rate” amid famine and deteriorating conditions caused by Israel’s war.

According to estimates by the World Food Program (WFP), one in four Palestinians in Gaza faces famine-like conditions, and 100,000 women and children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 9,519 people and injured 38,630 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

