Hundreds of aid trucks needed daily to end famine in Gaza: UN

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said Tuesday that the scale of need in the Gaza Strip is so vast that hundreds of aid trucks must be allowed in every single day, Anadolu reports.

“The need inside Gaza is such that there should be hundreds and hundreds and hundreds and hundreds and more hundreds of trucks. Not only every day, not only every week, but for months, possibly years to come,” Laerke said at a news conference in Geneva.

Referring to the small amount of aid that has recently reached Gaza, Laerke said, “I hope you understand that the magnitude, the difference between this very small amount of aid that has now come in and everybody expecting you to clap and say thank you. The massive needs that are there, where people are literally dying on a daily basis. It’s really it’s out of proportion.”

Stressing that humanitarian aid alone cannot resolve the crisis, Laerke said trucks carrying commercial goods must also be allowed into Gaza.

He noted that humanitarian aid is provided free of charge. “We have 1,000s of tons of aid, including food aid, standing just outside of Gaza, which has already been paid for by the donors, and donors expect that to be given free of charge to the people in need, and it’s our job to do so. But we are not getting the facilitation that we need to do so.”

Gaza ‘dying of hunger’

Under Israel’s attacks and a tight blockade that restricts humanitarian access, Gaza is facing a humanitarian catastrophe marked by widespread hunger, and severe shortages of water, medicine, medical supplies and hygiene materials.

Deaths from hunger, particularly among children, are increasing.

Local and international actors accuse Israel of using “hunger and thirst as weapons.”

Israel’s military has destroyed 88% of the civilian infrastructure and continues to target Palestinians displaced by evacuation orders, even in the areas they have fled.

Of Gaza’s population of approximately 2.3 million, an estimated 2 million have been displaced due to Israeli attacks and forced evacuations, with many forced to relocate multiple times.

Lacking necessities, displaced Palestinians are struggling to survive in makeshift tents or overcrowded schools where hygiene materials are scarce, toilets are insufficient and infectious diseases are spreading.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to bomb tents and civilian shelters with daily attacks where displaced people are staying.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 60,933 Palestinians and wounded 150,027.

