Netanyahu’s son likens Qatar to Nazi Germany, accuses its Emir and mother of antisemitism

Yair Netanyahu, son of the Israeli Prime Minister, launched an unprecedented attack on Qatar on Monday, as it continues to mediate in the prisoner exchange negotiations.

In an X post, he claimed that “Qatar is the main force behind the unprecedented wave of antisemitism around the world, not seen since the 1930s and 1940s.”

He described Qatar as ” the modern-day Nazi Germany,” and harshly criticised its Emir and his mother, by saying: “The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his mother, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned are the modern-day Hitler and Goebbels.”

He added: ” Every Jew around the world is in grave danger because of the decades-long vilification of Jews and the Jewish state by Qatar, fuelled by the billions of dollars they pour into it.”

Yair Netanyahu’s remarks come as the so-called “Qatar-gate” case unfolds – a sensitive security investigation into suspected ties between close associates of his father and the Qatari government. The case involves allegations of receiving funds and promoting Qatari interests in both Israeli and international arenas, possibly even endangering state security.

Among those under investigation are Yonatan Urich, a former adviser to Netanyahu, and Eli Fildstein, the Prime Minister’s former spokesperson. Both previously held senior roles in the Prime Minister’s Office and have reportedly been detained.

This is not Yair Netanyahu’s first outspoken remark against foreign leaders. In April, after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, Netanyahu junior insulted Macron in a post on social media, writing an expletive in English.

