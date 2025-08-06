20 killed as aid truck overturns in central Gaza

Twenty Palestinians were killed, and dozens were injured early on Wednesday when a truck carrying food aid overturned onto a crowd of hungry civilians in central Gaza, according to the Government Media Office.

In an official statement, the office said the incident occurred after Israeli forces forced the truck to use an unsafe route that had previously been bombed and had not been cleared for safe passage. The vehicle overturned as desperate residents gathered in search of food amid worsening humanitarian conditions and widespread chaos.

The statement described the incident as part of what it called Israel’s deliberate policy of “engineering hunger and chaos”, aimed at pushing civilians into life-threatening situations and deepening the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

It added that the tragedy further proves the Israeli army is intentionally placing civilians in harm’s way, as part of a systematic policy of impoverishment, starvation, and slow destruction.

The office also criticised the limited entry of aid trucks, saying Israel has been deliberately preventing the safe and organised delivery of aid. Drivers are being forced to travel through overcrowded areas filled with civilians deprived of essential supplies. This, the statement said, often leads to attacks on trucks and the looting of their contents—a scene that continues to repeat itself.

The Government Media Office held Israel fully responsible for the ongoing humanitarian disaster and the deaths of innocent people, as well as the countries that support it—most notably the United States—stating that civilians continue to die daily due to hunger and the lack of safe aid corridors.

