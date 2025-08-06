Israel evacuates embassy staff from Greece amid protests

Israel has reportedly evacuated its embassy staff in Greece amid ongoing anti-Israel protests, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the evacuation took place in response to demonstrations opposing Israel’s war in Gaza.

The paper also noted that Greece’s leftist movement is planning a “March to Gaza” on 10 August.

In a statement, the movement said: “The Greek people will not remain silent in the face of the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza with the support and complicity of the West and the Greek government,” according to Anadolu Agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Greek Communist Party condemned remarks made by Israel’s ambassador to Athens, Noam Katz, who had expressed concern over pro-Palestine slogans written on walls in the Greek capital.

The party criticised Katz’s comments regarding the “security concerns” of Israeli tourists, calling his remarks “shameful”.

Public and official anger has continued to grow across the world over Israel’s ongoing acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, now entering its 22nd month.