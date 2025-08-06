Israeli officers allegedly take bribes to allow goods into Gaza

Sources in Gaza told Arabi21 that Israeli army officers have been accepting bribes in exchange for allowing goods into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

According to the sources, some traders in Gaza are paying large sums of money to Israeli officers to help bring in items that are in high demand and short supply in the Strip. These include mobile phones, cigarettes, solar panels, and other essential goods.

While the majority of traders in Gaza reject such dealings—viewing any coordination with Israeli officers as unethical and illegitimate—a very small number have resorted to this approach in an effort to exploit the exceptional circumstances for substantial profit.

One source revealed that a trader recently managed to bring in mobile phones, electronic devices, and electrical appliances after paying over $150,000 to Israeli officers.

The process typically involves the trader transferring the payment to specific officers, who then purchase the goods from markets inside Israel. These goods are then arranged for delivery to Gaza, with the trader covering the cost of the truck used for transportation.