Jordan sees 1st cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Jafar Hassan

August 6, 2025 at 7:09 pm

Jordanian Parliament, in Amman, Jordan on November 15, 2021. [Royal Hashemite Court – Anadolu Agency]

Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan carried out his first cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, bringing in nine new ministers, Anadolu Agency reports.

A royal decree replaced the ministers of transport, public sector development, prime ministry affairs, youth, health, agriculture, tourism and antiquities, investment, and environment.

The reshuffle did not affect sovereign portfolios such as the ministries of interior, foreign affairs, or finance.

This marks the first reshuffle for Hassan’s government since it was formed in September 2024, three days after he was tasked by King Abdullah II to form a cabinet, succeeding Bisher Al-Khasawneh.

Hassan, 57, is the 14th prime minister under King Abdullah II, who ascended the throne in February 1999.

